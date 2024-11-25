In a recent conversation, Aamir Khan revealed his shocking decision to consider retiring from films until Kiran Rao convinced him to rethink it

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is busy promoting his film 'Laapataa Ladies' in the United States, which he co-produced with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. 'Laapataa Ladies', or 'Lost Ladies', is India's official entry in the foreign language category at the upcoming Academy Awards. In a recent conversation, the actor revealed his shocking decision to consider retirement from films, leaving his family in a state of shock. He shared that this happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when he contemplated leaving the industry until Kiran convinced him to reconsider.

When Aamir Khan decided to take retirement

Khan, in an interview with 'Reuters', shared, "I felt that I had not given enough time or bandwidth to my relationships. And that, you know, got me really guilty. And I kind of had a bit of a breakdown." He further shared that it was Kiran Rao who convinced him to stay and not retire from films. Crediting his ex-wife, Aamir added, "She said if you're leaving films, you're leaving. You're leaving us, you're leaving everything. I was a bit taken aback by that. But then I'm glad I changed my mind and I'm back."

Kiran Rao’s film got re-named

Kiran Rao’s film 'Laapataa Ladies' has been renamed 'Lost Ladies' as it heads to the international stage. The film was earlier selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025.

To kick off their Academy Awards campaign, the makers took to Instagram to reveal a new poster on Tuesday. The poster features the major characters of the film in a quirky and vibrant style, giving fans a glimpse into the playful world of 'Lost Ladies'.

More about Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. 'Laapataa Ladies' tells the story of two young newlywed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husbands’ homes. The film was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023, and was theatrically released on March 1, 2024.