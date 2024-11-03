Kiran Rao mentioned that co-parenting has gotten “much smoother” over the years, though Aamir prefers to keep his distance from anything school-related when it comes to Azad

Kiran Rao with Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been co-parenting their son Azad since they separated in 2021. But just how involved is Aamir as a dad? Kiran shared some insights when she appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show, What Women Want. She mentioned that co-parenting has gotten “much smoother” over the years, though Aamir prefers to keep his distance from anything school-related when it comes to Azad.

Kiran Rao talks about co-parenting Azad with Aamir Khan

On the show, when Kareena asked Kiran Rao about what it’s like co-parenting Azad with Aamir, Kiran responded, "It’s tricky. He is a very busy father. Honestly, even when we were married, I was doing a lot of the actual primary parenting. Once we got separated and then divorced, I think Aamir also sort of realised how much of that he will have to factor into his life because when you are living together in the same house, it somehow gets managed. But, in order to make time for Azad, it became much more of a conscious decision more recently.”

She added, “Now, it’s much smoother, and Aamir is more involved in it. Luckily, right now, we are upstairs and downstairs, but whenever we will leave, we won’t be far away. Azad is enjoying his time with his dad a lot more as he is now older. It has reached a place where it is really nice. I feel like I can relax and leave Azad with Aamir. Only Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it’s majority of the dads’ problem. They are always like, ‘Don’t get us involved in school-related activities, we will take up other things’.”

Kiran Rao talks about 'Laapata Ladies'

Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently visited the London School of Economics (LSE) for a special conversation following the selection of her film 'Laapataa Ladies' as India's official Oscar entry.

In conversation with professor Shakuntala Banaji, Professor of Media, Culture and Social Change, and Sanam Arora, Founder and Chairperson of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU), Kiran shared her reflections on pushing the boundaries of storytelling in Indian cinema and her commitment to social change through film, as per the information received by the team of 'Laapataa Ladies'

(With inputs from ANI)