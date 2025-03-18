After confirming his relationship with Gauri, today, on March 18, Khan made his first public appearance with his girlfriend. The lovebirds were clicked at Mumbai's Excel office

Aamir Khan with his girlfriend. Pic/Instant Bollywood

Listen to this article Aamir Khan makes FIRST public appearance with girlfriend Gauri Spratt x 00:00

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday and, on the special occasion, Mr. Perfectionist invited the media for a sweet celebration, where he introduced his lady love, girlfriend Gauri Spratt. After confirming his relationship with Gauri, today, on March 18, Khan made his first public appearance with his girlfriend. The lovebirds were clicked at Mumbai's Excel office in Bandra. Aamir and Gauri were seen stepping out of the office and making their way to the car.

Aamir Khan spotted with his girlfriend

The videos doing rounds on social media show Aamir coming out of Excel Studios and greeting the paparazzi with a bright smile. Later, after posing for the paps, he waited for Gauri to come out and make her way to the car. While Aamir was seen greeting the cameramen stationed there, Gauri avoided the paparazzi and quickly made her way to the car. The reason for their visit is not known. The couple was seen dressed in casual outfits.

While Aamir looked stylish in a short printed kurta paired with black pyjama, Gauri was snapped in casual 'fits that included a short beige top paired with green bottoms and simple slippers.

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend to the media

Superstar Aamir Khan, who turned 60 on Thursday, March 14, confirmed that he is dating. The actor, on Wednesday, introduced his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media at his birthday bash in Bandra.

Aamir confirmed that he and Gauri have been friends for over two decades and reconnected only recently, over a year ago. He shared that his cousin Nuzhat Khan, also a friend of Gauri, reconnected the two of them when the latter visited Mumbai a couple of years ago.

She has also met the actor’s family, and they are “happy” about their relationship.

When Aamir was asked if marriage is on the cards, he said that he is happily committed to Gauri but is not sure if he is ready for marriage at 60. While Gauri is not a Bollywood buff, she has watched the actor’s Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, and Dangal and is still warming up to the “Bollywood madness,” Aamir shared.

Aamir also revealed that his close friends, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, met Gauri at his residence on Wednesday, March 13. Videos of SRK and Salman visiting Aamir went viral on social media.