Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan wraps Japan schedule of his upcoming film with Sai Pallavi

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is currently working on his second film. The untitled film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead opposite him

Seems like Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan is truly dedicated to his upcoming untitled film. As the team had concluded the shooting in Mumbai and moved to Japan for the next schedule, excitingly, the film has now wrapped its Japan schedule as well.

As per a source close to the film, "Junaid Khan is coming back from Japan after completing 50 days of schedule of his upcoming untitled film made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. After shooting for a month and a half in Sapporo, Japan, Junaid has finally wrapped up the schedule."

It is said that the film currently in the works is set to capture the picturesque landscapes of Sapporo, a location that has never been showcased on the silver screen before. The anticipation surrounding this project continues to mount, promising audiences a unique visual experience with the unexplored charm of Sapporo as well as viewing Junaid in a romantic role in this upcoming cinematic masterpiece.

Apart from this exciting project, Junaid Khan, who has honed his theatre skills for over seven years, is poised to make his film debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic ‘Maharaj,’ directed by Siddharth P Malhotra!

Apart from his work, Junaid Khan recently grabbed the eyeballs of netizens when he arrived at his sister Ira Khan's wedding, looking dapper in a grey suit. The young star happily posed for pictures with his father and family members. The videos and pictures soon started to go viral, and netizens were stumped! The young actor-to-be was soon showered with praise by netizens for bearing an uncanny resemblance to British actor Henry Cavill. Netizens went gaga over Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's uncanny resemblance to Henry Cavill, even spamming comment sections of almost all videos to rave about Junaid's good looks.

Junaid, Aamir's elder child from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta, reportedly worked as an assistant director in Rajkumar Hirani's PK (2014). He studied filmmaking in the US and was seen on stage in Quasar Thakore Padamsee's Mother Courage and Her Children and sister Ira Khan's directorial debut, Medea. On the other hand, Junaid has reportedly signed for his second film. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Sai Pallavi, as per reports.