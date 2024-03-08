Genelia Deshmukh to star in Aamir Khan's 'Sitare Zameen Par,' shedding light on Down Syndrome? Deets inside

It seems Aamir Khan is gearing up to raise awareness about yet another rare condition with his upcoming film, 'Sitare Zameen Par'

In Pic: Aamir Khan

In 2007, Aamir Khan decided to direct a special film and gifted the world 'Taare Zameen Par,' a movie many of us still cherish. 'Taare Zameen Par' sheds light on the lesser-known condition of dyslexia, featuring Darsheel Safary as the dyslexic child, and the film received critical acclaim. Now, it seems Aamir Khan is gearing up to raise awareness about yet another rare condition with his upcoming film, 'Sitare Zameen Par.'

According to a new report, Aamir Khan's 'Sitare Zameen Par' will focus on Down Syndrome and the challenges faced by individuals dealing with it. A source close to the development revealed to Hindustan Times, "Just like 'TZP,' Aamir Khan aims to bring attention to another condition stigmatized in our society through 'Sitare Zameen Par.' He has found a heartfelt story that illuminates Down Syndrome and the experiences of those dealing with it. He intends to handle the subject with great sensitivity, creating an impact that encourages treating people with the syndrome as equals."

The source added that other details about the film are currently under wraps. It is not confirmed whether this film will mark Aamir Khan's directorial comeback or if he will only produce it. However, reports suggest that the movie will star Genelia Deshmukh and is scheduled for release on Christmas this year.

Earlier while talking about the similarity of the title with Taare Zameen Par, Aamir said during the interview, "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you."

Aamir Khan further added, "The theme is the same that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws but have something special, so we are taking forward this theme." In Taare Zameen Par (2007), Aamir's character Ram Shankar Nikumbh helps Darsheel Safary's Ishaan Awasthy, a dyslexic young boy. However, it would be the opposite in Sitare Zameen Par. He shared, "In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. It's the opposite."