Aamir Khan's spiritual quest

Aamir Khan, who has been deeply interested in the principles of Jainism, pays tribute to saint Dr Kumar at his prayer meet

The actor at the prayer meet

Behind the creative force that is Aamir Khan lies a curious mind. His interest in spirituality, particularly Jainism, is well-known. Every year, the actor-producer practices the custom of seeking forgiveness on the last day of the Jain festival, Paryushana, by posting the message of Michhami dukhadam. In 2021, in his endeavour to understand the principles of Jainism better, Khan had participated in a discussion with Jain saint-professor Dr Mahendra Kumar and other monks at the Jain Terapant Bhavan in Elphinstone Road. After Dr Kumar passed away last week, the actor paid tribute to him at his prayer meeting at Vile Parle on Sunday.

Producer Mahaveer Jain, who had introduced Khan to the saint, says that the actor fondly remembered him. “At the prayer meet, Aamir bhai paid tribute to the professor-scientist, MuniShree, and launched his upcoming books. He also remembered his insightful conversations with MuniShree, and added that he admired Jain philosophies,” shares Jain.

Khan has often stated that Jainism has had a deep impact on his life. His producer-friend seconds the sentiment, adding that the superstar has been learning about its philosophies since the past seven years.

Also Read: Suhana Khan stuns as she slips into a ravishing red power suit

“Aamir bhai follows three principles, in whatever capacity he can. These are Anekantavada [non-absolutism, which states that reality has multiple aspects, and one must respect everyone’s different points of view], Ahimsa [non-violence] and Aparigraha [the virtue of non-possessiveness]. He strongly believes in a minimalistic lifestyle. I have never seen him get excited about materialistic things. Instead, he looks to read and learn about various philosophies. He is not in [the rat] race,” adds Jain.