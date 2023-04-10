Have you heard? No place at this table

Sources claim that Aamir Khan's return to the 'Dhoom' franchise is unlikely as YRF is looking to take it ahead with younger stars

Aamir Khan

Uh oh, it looks like neither Sahir nor Samar will be returning to play any new tricks. We’re talking about Aamir Khan’s characters in Dhoom 3 (2013), whom, the perfectionist actor, wanted to revive in Dhoom 4. Apparently, his idea hasn’t exactly won producer Aditya Chopra’s heart. Sources claim that Aamir’s return to the racy thriller franchise is unlikely as YRF is looking to take it ahead with younger stars. According to our source, “Since the franchise centres on the antagonist, and the last Dhoom film came a decade ago, the makers are keen to attract the newer and younger audience members with younger actors, like Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh.” But, it is being said that Aamir, not one to easily give up, has reiterated his desire to do an action flick with YRF. At a time when his contemporaries, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are working on films like Tiger 3 and Tiger vs Pathaan, he can’t be left behind, no?

Wait for the good news

Over the weekend, Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal triggered speculation of being in the family way. It all happened when they were photographed at a Juhu building that houses a fertility clinic. Soon enough, rumours were rife that Varun and Natasha, who had been in a long-term relationship, and tied the knot in January 2022, are gearing up for parenthood. However, it turns out that the duo was visiting a dermatologist in the same building. So, perhaps, there is no good news from Varun and Natasha for their fans, yet. Currently working on the Indian version of Citadel, the actor will next be seen on screen in Bawaal.

Abhishek’s emotional birthday note for Jaya

The Bachchan household had reason to celebrate. Yesterday was Jaya Bachchan’s 75th aka platinum birth anniversary. Sonny boy Abhishek marked it with a special post for her. “Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you,” he wrote, along with a picture from the music launch of his debut film, Refugee. Abhishek added, “I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me.” His niece Navya Naveli Nanda shared another image of the veteran actor from one of her earlier films, and wrote, “Happy birthday, Naani. The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!” Recently seen in a cameo in Bholaa, Abhishek will soon be seen as Saiyami Kher’s cricket coach in director R Balki’s Ghoomer.

In recovery mode

Amitabh Bachchan is still in recovery mode after suffering an injury while filming Nag Ashwin’s Project K, in Hyderabad. The Hindi cinema icon tore a muscle in his right rib cage while shooting an action sequence for the thriller, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Since then, Big B has taken a break, and is said to resume work on the futuristic thriller only when his doctors give him the green signal. However, it seems that he has been allowed to participate in less vigorous shoots, like commercials. As Bachchan shared in his blog recently, “Off to work, a few limps and slings apart, but striding on.”

More trouble

Karan Johar may be facing flak for more reasons than one. However, instead of addressing what is speculated to be an abuse of his power, the director is choosing to be nonchalant. Sharing a cryptic post on social media as an old video of him claiming to have wanted to “ruin Anushka [Sharma’s] career” is doing the rounds, Karan shared, “Humara karam humari vijay hai. Aap utha lo talvaar, hum marne waalon mein se nahin.” Only weeks ago, the filmmaker’s name hit headlines after Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she was sidelined in Bollywood. While no names were taken, netizens were certain it was Johar who meddled with her career.

Much ado over Salman’s lungi dance

Within days of its launch, the song Yentamma from Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is at the receiving end of flak. Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan called it “highly ridiculous” and said it degraded “our South Indian culture.” He wrote, “This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner.” When a netizen pointed out that the actors were wearing footwear while shooting in a temple, Laxman said, “Nowadays, people do anything for money. Can’t they research what a lungi or dhoti is? Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise [that there should be] no footwear inside the temple premises.” When another user cited artistic freedom to justify them, the former cricketer replied, “That’s because we are willing to consume and compromise.”

The new gang leader

It is now learnt that Rhea Chakraborty has been roped in to be one of the gang leaders for the new edition of the reality television show, Roadies. Excited to be part of the multi-season show that is akin to a cultural phenomenon, Rhea said, “I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow gang leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey.” Calling her new association with the channel a “homecoming,” she added, “I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!”