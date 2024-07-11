Triptii Dimri, who showcased her acting chops in Bulbul (2020) and Qala (2022), has become the actor to watch out for after the release of Animal (2023)

Aanand L Rai, Triptii Dimri and Dhanush

Triptii Dimri, who showcased her acting chops in Bulbul (2020) and Qala (2022), has become the actor to watch out for after the release of Animal (2023). Even as she has an interesting mix of films lined up, the much sought-after actor has now bagged another anticipated project. Aanand L Rai is casting Triptii opposite Dhanush in their next collaboration, Tere Ishq Mein. Sources claim the filmmaker was impressed with her performances and felt she is the right actor to bring alive on screen the intensity of her character opposite the angry Shankar, to be essayed by Dhanush. AR Rahman is on board to create the soundtrack for the tragic love story set in the similar space as Aanand and Dhanush’s 2013 hit, Raanjhanaa. Delayed due to Dhanush’s prior commitments down south, the film is now slated to go on floors in October, with a major schedule in Varanasi.

A lot of plot

Kriti Sanon has recently purchased 2,000 sq ft of land in the premium project, Sol de Alibaug, near Mumbai. Happy and proud of her realty venture, Kriti said, “Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for—peace, privacy and a great investment addition to my portfolio!” Sharing that her father too was impressed with her decision, the actor added, “It is a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty, right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes. What I appreciated the most was how easy they made the process of buying land for me.”

Thrice as nice

mid-day had reported that Anil Kapoor was in talks to become the new R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) chief in YRF’s spy universe (Spy universe’s new boss, April 10). He has reportedly signed on to play the pivotal part in producer Aditya Chopra’s next three espionage thrillers—War 2, Alpha and Pathaan 2. Amazed by the filmmaker’s plans for the IP and the scope they offer him as an actor, Anil didn’t need to think twice before inking the three-movie deal.

Neha loses pregnancy weight

Three years after welcoming her second child, Guriq, with Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia has shed 23 kilos. Sharing her ‘then’ and ‘now’ pictures on social media, she wrote, “Motherhood is an incredible experience, but it comes with its own set of challenges, including post-pregnancy weight gain. Shedding those extra pounds was not just about looking a certain way, but about feeling healthy, strong, and capable. It was important for me to set an example for my kids, showing them the value of perseverance and self-care.” The couple also has a daughter, Meher.

Lutt gaye!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who are holidaying in Europe, recently got robbed in Florence, Italy. They had packed their car in a secure space and gone to check a property to rent for a day in the Italian city. But when the actor-couple returned to the car, they were shocked to see that the widows were broken and their wallets and other valuables were gone. Divyanka and Vivek shared their ordeal on social media, and said that they sought help from the police. But they were told that the authorities couldn’t help them as there were no CCTV cameras in that area.

Remembering real heroes

On the occasion of 25 years of the Kargil War, the Indian Army shared a poignant video featuring Abhishek Bachchan. The actor, who played Captain Vikram Batra in JP Dutta’s war drama, LOC: Kargil (2003), paid a heartfelt tribute and also highlighted the Hindi film industry’s immense respect for the armed forces. “Firstly, I’d like to remember all the great martyrs who gave the supreme sacrifice to keep us safe and for the sovereignty of this great nation,” he said.

Shooting it aesthetically

Director Anand Tiwari’s comedy drama, Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has piqued audience interest with its hatke subject. While the first song, Tauba tauba, has hit the right chord with the listeners, the second number, Jaanam, has also garnered abundant buzz. Now, we hear that producer Karan Johar also co-directed Vicky and Triptii during the filming of the passionate track. The filmmaker, who is particular about the safety, security of his actors, is said to have been there on the set to ensure that the two were not uncomfortable or awkward while shooting the intimate number. Our source adds that KJo also made sure that the song was shot and treated aesthetically to correctly portray the love between the two characters.