Aaradhya Bachchan greets paparazzi with 'namaste' on returning from Cannes, smiles at airport

With a warm smile and a 'Namaste', Aaradhya Bachchan welcomed paps as she arrived at Mumbai's airport to join her mother Aishwarya Rai for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exhibited her appearance at Cannes Film Festival of this year on Friday. The well-experienced Cannes attendee sported a glossy green dress for festival sidelines' interview and a grandiose silver hooded gown for the red carpet. Following the event, she was seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport on Saturday after returning from Cannes 2023.

On various paparazzi and fan pages, there were shared videos showcasing Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In the video, Aaradhya seemed to be cheerful and greeted the paparazzi with a 'namaste' and folded hands upon leaving the airport. While Aishwarya observed, Aaradhya smiled for the camera. As Aishwarya prepared to board her car, she inquired about the well-being of the photographers and asked them to 'take care.'

During the outing, Aishwarya donned a black and blue printed top with black pants and carried a sizable black handbag, while Aaradhya wore a black top paired with blue jeans and pink sneakers.

Aishwarya was only sighted at the Cannes red carpet once this year. Her arrival on Thursday was in a dazzling Sophie Couture dress. Social media went wild over her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with photos circulating widely. Some were stunned by her bold attire while others ridiculed her look on Instagram and Twitter through the use of jokes and memes.

'Ponniyin Selvan: II,' actress is a frequent attendee of the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya has graced the highly discussed Cannes red carpet year after year, donning everything from traditional Indian clothing to Disney princess-inspired gowns.

During a recent interview with Film Companion at Cannes Film Festival, the actor discussed bringing Aaradhya along. Aishwarya said getting her daughter to Cannes is really about being together. She added Aaradhya knows everybody here.

On the proffesional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.

