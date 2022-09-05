Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan to headline third instalment of hit franchise

Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to headline third instalment of hit franchise

Updated on: 05 September,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. He will headline 'Aashiqui 3', the third instalment of the hit franchise. As per Variety, Anurag Basu has been roped in to direct the third part. The female lead has not been announced yet. Happy to come on board, Kartik said, "The timeless classic 'Aashiqui' is something I grew up watching and working on 'Aashiqui 3' is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Basu's work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."


Also Read: Kartik Aaryan: Thank you Bappa for making this a life changing year

Anurag Basu, too, expressed his happiness. "'Aashiqui' and 'Aashiqui 2' were emotions for the fans that have remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It'd be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I'm truly looking forward to this one," Basu added.


The original film, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, had released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the fil,. The franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box office success.

The second part of the musical love story was a spiritual successor rather than a direct sequel and the third part will continue in that vein. Pritam, who has a long and successful working relationship with Basu, having composed the hit scores of several of his films, will provide the songs.

