Aayush Sharma drops intense new 'Ruslaan' poster, teaser to be out on this date

The new poster of upcoming film 'Ruslaan,' which stars Aayush Sharma, was unveiled on Saturday by the actor

The new poster of upcoming film ‘Ruslaan,' which stars Aayush Sharma, was unveiled on Saturday by the actor. Aayush took to his Instagram and dropped the poster featuring his intense gaze, his eye almost getting pierced by a knife, putting forth the message that danger and high stakes await viewers.

He wrote in the caption, “Haarne ka khauf nahi hai, meri gun aur guitar ke saath, bas duniya jeetne ka josh hai. Toofan ki tarah nahi... Toofan hi hu main. #Ruslaan teaser arriving on 12th March, 2024 Roaring in theatres on 26th April, 2024 (sic).”

The poster sets the stage for a perilous journey, razor-sharp action and life-threatening situations. The poster's composition and striking imagery ensures that it stands out commanding attention and curiosity.

Talking about the poster, Aayush Sharma said: "The poster boldly confronts viewers, promising an experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Get ready for a thrilling ride because 'Ruslaan' is set to redefine the meaning of adrenaline-fueled entertainment.”

‘Ruslaan’ also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. Produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts, the film is directed by Karan L. Butani. The film’s teaser will be unveiled on March 12, and the film set for release in theatres on April 26.

