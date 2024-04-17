Aayush Sharma opened up about misconceptions people have about him and also talked about his bond with Salman Khan

Aayush Sharma with Khan family

Listen to this article Aayush Sharma feels people believe he doesn't 'have brains' and that everything is decided by the Khan family x 00:00

Aayush Sharma often makes headlines, but it's rarely for his films. He rather catches eyes for his connection to the Khan family. Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Sharma, and the couple has two kids Ahil and Ayat. Aayush, who is now gearing up for the release of his action drama Ruslaan, opened up about misconceptions people have about him and also talked about his bond with Salman Khan.

It was just last week when Aayush got a shout-out from Salman Khan for the trailer of Ruslaan. But did you know? Aayush himself was unaware of the fact that Salman was planning to give him a shout-out. In a recent chat with News18, Aayush said, “When he supports something, it comes out from his own heart. When the trailer launched, I didn’t know that he was posting it, and when I saw the caption, it was so heartwarming. When a person who grooms and teaches you, when he says something nice about you… har Arjun apne Dronacharya se compliment he lena chahta hai (every Arjun wants a compliment from his Dronacharya). It doesn’t come from a space of you are my brother-in-law, it comes from a space of you are my student. That appreciation is very close to my heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While giving Aayush's Ruslaan a shout-out, Salman took to his Instagram and dropped the trailer of the film with a cute caption. While dropping the trailer, Salman wrote, "Aayush, can see the hard work, effort, and dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish you all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April 2024."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Further in the conversation, when asked about what misconceptions people have about the Loveyatri actor, Aayush shared that people think the Khan family decides everything for him, which is untrue. The actor said, “That I don’t have brains of my own and that everything is decided by the Khan family and that is not the truth. They love me.”

About the Khan Family

The Khan family has been dominating headlines recently after two unidentified men opened fire in front of Salman's Galaxy apartment.