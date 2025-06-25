Aayush Sharma revealed he ignored a back injury on the Ruslaan set, which later required two surgeries. Now recovering, he regrets not taking it seriously sooner

Actor Aayush Sharma revealed that he was experiencing constant back pain for some time, but he chose to ignore it. However, things got worse recently and he had to undergo not one, but two surgeries.

This latest IG post read, "Life has its way of slowing you down to make sure you listen. For the last couple of years, I had been experiencing consistent pain in my back it started while pulling off a stunt during the action scene in Ruslaan — nothing too dramatic, so I did what most of us tend to do… ignored it, masked it, and kept going. It finally caught up with me while shooting for my current movie, and things took a turn. Movements that once felt like second nature — dancing, stunts, even the simplest stretches — became restricted. What I thought was temporary turned out to be far more serious."

He called taking the pain lightly his biggest mistake.

Aayush said that now he is glad to be on the road to recovery. "But now… here we are. After two surgeries, I’m officially on the road to recovery. The journey has just begun, and I’m filled with nothing but gratitude, hope, and a burning desire to get back to doing what I love the most — being in front of the camera," he wrote.

Talking about the real meaning of good health, he shared, "This phase has taught me that good health isn’t just about a six-pack — it’s about what’s happening inside. Don’t ignore the whispers your body sends you. Act early. Heal properly."

Thanking his doctors and his family, he added, "To the doctors — thank you for the laser-sharp attention and care. To my producer @isajidqureshi & director @dir_kiran — your patience and understanding in these uncertain weeks means the world. And to my beautiful family — Arpita, Ahil, and Ayat — thank you for turning my bedrest into what felt more like a vacation than a punishment. Your laughter, love, and support have been my real medicine."

He concluded by saying how his son's words motivated him during his recovery. "And then there’s my little man, Ahil, who looked at me and said —“Papa, you heal fast… I need my Wolverine back.” I’m coming back stronger. For you. For me. For all of it.", Aayush signed off.

