Aayush Sharma responds to trolls who mock his wife Arpita Khan for her looks

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

Actor Aayush Sharma who made his acting debut with Salman Khan production 'Loveyatri' is married to the superstar's younger sister, Arpita. The couple are parents to two kids as well. Aayush and Arpita recently hosted an Eid party at their Khar residence for the members of the film industry, has hit back at trolls who constantly ridicule Arpita on her looks every time her new pictures come on the internet.

The actor was recently speaking at Tedx Talks platform and defended his wife as he said, "My wife, she is constantly trolled for being overweight, she is a constant target and being a celebrity she should not be fat or she should dress a certain way and she is dark in colour. Every time a picture comes live, people remind her that she is dark in colour."

He further mentioned that the world has largely forgotten that beauty is intrinsic. He shared, "You should come to terms that beauty is no longer internal, nobody wants to know you as a human being, people want to see you beautiful externally...but I am proud of my wife because she is comfortable in her own skin."

"She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing and I am never gonna be in front of the camera, so I am gonna be who I am and I am gonna live my life as I want to," he concluded.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan tied the knot on 18 November 2014. They are parents of two kids – daughter Ayat and son Ahil Sharma. The actor was last seen in 'Antim' alongside Salman Khan. He will next be seen in the film 'Ruslaan' directed by Katyayan Shivpuri.

