Preity Zinta shares inside pictures from Eid party with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others

Preity Zinta with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Sonakshi Sinha

Preity Zinta is currently in India for the ongoing season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL). The actress who is settled in the USA with husband Gene Goodenough occasionally visits India for work related trips. The Punjab Kings team co-owner was seen at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's Eid party on Saturday night. She took to her social media handle to give fans glimpses from inside the party.

In the first video shared by Preity, she can seen posing for the paparazzi before heading in to the party. She also added some inside pictures from the party where she can be seen posing with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal.

"This past week has been so crazy. So much travel & a bit of celebration. I love being back in India during festivals & Wow ! Eid 🌙 did not disappoint. I loved meeting everyone & celebrating with friends that have always felt like family. Here’s a sneak peek at our fun Eid party. Thank you so much @arpitakhansharma & @aaysharma for having us & for opening your home & hearts to us. We had a blas," she wrote on one of the posts.

Preity also dropped a part 2 sharing more pictures from the party. "Eid celebration part 2," she added.

Preity recently also attended Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party which was attended by several celebrities of the film industry including Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress has been attending matches of her team PBKS. After every match, Preity also shares pictures from the stadium and shares her experience of watching the match with a massive crowd in different cities.