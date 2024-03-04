Abhay Deol’s debut film 'Socha Na Tha' clocks 19, actor says, ‘still feels like it was only yesterday’

Today, as 'Socha Na Tha' clocks 19 years, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram and shared a poster of the film with a long note

Abhay Deol made his acting debut with 'Socha Na Tha,' directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dharmendra. The movie stars Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles. Today, the movie has completed 19 years since its release. The romantic comedy revolves around Viren Oberoi (played by Abhay Deol) and Aditi Malhotra (played by Ayesha Takia), two individuals who are set up for an arranged marriage by their families.

Today, as 'Socha Na Tha' clocks 19 years, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram and shared a poster of the film with a long note. While dropping the poster featuring Abhay and Ayesha Takia, the actor wrote, “On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film ‘Socha Na Tha’. Still feels like it was only yesterday! It’s been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were.”

The actor further continued and wrote, “Whilst I’m happy that I didn’t cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R, I do wish I was a bit more savvy. But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself.”

“Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70’s p@rn st@r,” he concluded the note.

On the work front, Abhay Deol was seen in popular films like ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Chopsticks’ and others. His last film was ‘Jungle Cry’ which was released in 2022. While talking about Ayesha Takia, she made her Bollywood debut with 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' in 2004. For the role, she won the Best Debut award. She acted opposite Vatsal Sheth in the fantasy-thriller film. The film was loosely based on the American film 'Christine', which was also remade in Marathi as 'Ek Gadi Baki Anadi'. Now, Ayesha has quite acting.