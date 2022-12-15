Breaking News
Abhay Deol's new limited series 'Trial by Fire' to release on this date

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha, the limited series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from January 13, 2023.

Abhay Deol's new limited series 'Trial by Fire' to release on this date

Abhay Deol


Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, on Wednesday, announced his new project 'Trial by Fire'. Taking to Instagram, Abhay shared the poster of the film which he captioned, " I'm very excited to share with you my next upcoming project! June 1997, a fire took over Uphaar Cinema, leaving behind a trail of tragedies. Parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's 25 year journey for justice is traced in #TrialByFire Watch the limited series on 13th January only on @netflix_in."


https://www.instagram.com/p/CmIw_lcBB4v/



Directed by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha, the limited series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from January 13, 2023. 'Trial by Fire' is based on the 1997 tragic incident, where a fire took over the Uphaar Cinema in Delhi. Soon after the 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara' actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Looking forward to this," a fan commented.


Another fan wrote, "Amazing. It's been years since I was wondering why no one is making a documentary on it. And finally my wait is over. Thank you Abhay Deol." "Finally Netflix is producing the right movies n series," a fan wrote. Previously Abhay was seen in the sci-fi web show 'JL50' and in the intense '1962: The war in the hill'.

Abhay is known for his amazing performances in films like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara','Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Dev D' and many more. He was last seen in the comedy film 'Velle' along with actor Karan Deol which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

