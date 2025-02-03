Veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalled the time he was kissed by female fans during a live show in South Africa. He claimed that it happened in front of Lata Mangeshkar

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘I had lipstick marks’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalls being kissed by female fans amid Udit Narayan row x 00:00

Days after Udit Narayan courted controversy for kissing a female fan on the lips during a live show, his friend and veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recalled the time he was caught in a similar situation during a performance in South Africa. He stated that even the late singer Lata Mangeshkar was present when it happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

When female fans kissed Abhijeet Bhattacharya

In an interview with News18’s Showsha, Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared, “Udit is a superstar singer. And episodes like this keep happening to us, singers, all the time. If we aren't properly guarded or surrounded by bouncers, people tear our clothes apart."

He added, "It has happened to me in the past too. When I was relatively new in the industry, during a concert in South Africa, teen-chaar ladkiyon ke mere gaal pe itna khatarnak kiss kiya ki mai stage pe jaa hi nahi pa raha tha. And all of this happened right in front of Lata (Mangeshkar) ji. I had lipstick marks on my cheeks."

‘Udit Narayan didn’t pull anyone close to him’

Abhijeet further defended Udit and mentioned that the singer’s wife sometimes accompanies him. "He's Udit Narayan! Girls were after him. He didn't pull anyone close to him. I'm sure that every time Udit performs, his wife accompanies him as a co-singer. Let him enjoy his success! He's a romantic singer,” said the Chunnari Chunnari singer.

What happened at Udit Narayan’s show

Udit Narayan stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on the lips while taking a selfie during his performance started doing the rounds on social media. In the undated video, Udit Narayan was seen performing the iconic track Tip Tip Barsa Paani, when a female fan turned around and kissed him on the cheek. The singer then kissed her on her lips. The singer kissed the female fan on the lips, as per viral videos from the show, which are now doing the rounds.

Udit Narayan, who is the father of singer Aditya Narayan, said he is a decent person and it is just the craze of fans that shouldn’t be blown out of proportion.

Udit has won four National Film Awards. The Government of India feted him with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.