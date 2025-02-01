A viral video shows singer Udit Narayan, 69, kissing female fans on the cheek during a live gig and later locking lips with one woman who was visibly shocked and confused

Udit Narayan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Udit Narayan breaks silence over viral video of kissing female fans: 'Hum decent log hain' x 00:00

Veteran singer Udit Narayan finally broke his silence on the viral video which shows him kissing female fans while performing on stage. The 69-year-old came under fire for his behaviour while singing the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 film Mohra during a live gig. The clip shows Udit kissing on the cheek initially and later on the lips of one woman who was visibly shocked and confused. The singer asserts that he is a decent human being and controversies are created to malign his reputation.

Udit Narayan says he is a ‘decent man’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan said, “Fans are so crazy, right? We are not like that; we are decent people. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Why blow this thing out of proportion? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands...This is all just fan craze. One shouldn't pay too much attention to it.”

‘Everyone wants a controversy’

The singer further added that people want a controversy to happen because his family’s image is such that they don’t get involved in anything. “There is madness when I am singing on stage, fans love me, I think let them be happy. Otherwise, we are not the kind of people who do such things. We also have to make them happy.”

Netizens slam Udit Narayan

As the video went viral on social media, a section of netizens called out Udit Narayan for his behaviour. One user wrote, “Tell me it's AI tell me it is!! What even in a f**king nightmare? Beyond the f**king boundaries of disgust eh? If it was me would have killed him asap.”

“I mean this is disgusting.. but what's wrong with this? Were they forced? No, they willingly came up there to him,” added another.

One user commented, “He smooched the last girl on her lips like a molester. At least the other girls he kissed their cheeks.”

Udit Narayan’s musical journey

Padma Bhushan recipient Udit Narayan started singing in the eighties and has bagged four National Awards apart from other awards and recognition. His big break came in 1988 when he recorded the song of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as Aamir Khan's voice. The film's tracks such as Papa kehte hain, Ae mere humsafar, and Akele hain toh kya gham hai went on to become blockbusters that shaped Narayan's career. He is also known for songs like Pehla Nasha, Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai, Jaadu Teri Nazar, and Dhiktana among others.