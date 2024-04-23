Aamir Khan made his Bollywood debut with 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' alongside Juhi Chawla.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Monday evening launched a new rendition of his iconic song 'Papa Kehte Hain' from 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', his debut film as a lead actor. Titled 'Papa Kehte Hain 2.0', the track is from 'Srikanth' film, which features Rajkummar Rao. Singer Udit Narayan, the voice behind 'Papa Kehte Hain' song, was also present at the event.

During the event, Aamir recalled seeing only flaws while watching the film with his cousin and director Mansoor Khan.

He said, "When we were making this film, the way Nasir Saab supported us since Mansoor Khan was making his first film. All of us in that film were new. It was DOP Kiran Deohans' first film. Music directors Anand-Milind were new, and so were Juhi Chawla, Udit Narayan, and Alka Yagnik. All of us were starting our careers. We didn't know whether we would succeed or not. Whenever Mansoor and I watched the film we only noticed its flaws."

"But the film was released one day and it was wonderful to see the journey it had. I like to believe 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' is a milestone in Indian cinema. From 1988 onwards, you can see the shift happening. And Mansoor was the first director to make that happen. So, it's a special film for me in every way,” added Aamir.

Aamir and Rajkummar also enjoyed the song 'Papa Kehte Hain' being performed by a visually impaired band alongside Udit.

In 'Srikanth', Rajkummar portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla. He is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Rao spoke about the challenges of depicting a visually impaired person on-screen and why he decided to do the film.

He said, "I found Srikanth Bolla's story very inspiring. Born in a very poor family, how he achieved so much in his life, that he established a million-dollar company. Apart from that, he is also visually impaired. I have never played such a role, so it was very challenging for me. I felt that it would take a lot of fear to do it, but when you feel fear, you will enjoy it."

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. 'Srikanth' is slated to have a theatrical release on May 10, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)