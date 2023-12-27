Abhishek Bachchan calls Vikrant Massey starrer 12th fail 'biggest hit of the year'

Abhishek Bachchan has now shed light on how Vikrant Massey starrer 12th fail is the biggest hit of the year

In Pic: Vikrant Massey and Abhishek Bachchan

This year has been quite blissful for Bollywood, with the industry witnessing several hits one after the other. In the midst of the hype surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's starrer 'Pathaan' and Sunny Deol's starrer 'Gadar 2,' one film that quietly became a sleeper hit was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s '12th Fail,' featuring Vikrant Massey. Abhishek Bachchan has now shed light on how this film is the biggest hit of the year.

In a round table with Galatta Plus, Abhishek talked about '12th Fail'. “Being a keen observer of, and a student of the industry, you also have to understand something known as a quantum. Vikrant has given a great example of a small film with a big heart working, but with all due respect, I’m not sure what his budget would’ve been. But it can’t have been more than single-digits, or Rs 10-12 crore. A movie that is made on that budget is going to have a possibility of only a certain kind of marketing. It’s going to grow, as it should, because it’s a good film. And that’s a prerequisite,” Abhishek said.

He added, “It’s not possible for a film like that, because of the system, to do Rs 500 crore. He doesn’t have those kind of theatres. The amount of people he’s managed to show the film to is because he has a particular number of theatres, so it’s occupancy percentage will be very high. You can’t expect him to compete with a Jawan, which is made on a budget of possible 20x of what his budget was. And, it’s Mr Shah Rukh Khan, who’s one of the biggest stars that the nation has ever seen. Every film has its own quantum, but if you see percentage ROI, I’m sure (Vikrant) has got the biggest hit of the year.”

The film has been submitted for the Oscars in 2024 as an independent entry. While confirming the new Vikrant Massey earlier said, “The film 12th Fail has indeed been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.” 12th Fail also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.