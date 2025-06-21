The much-awaited trailer of Kaalidhar Laapata dropped today and it looks promising as Abhishek Bachchan steps in the role of a man in search of joy, who strikes an unusual friendship with a young boy who is full of joy

Kaalidhar Laapata

A man discarded by his own family is on his way to reclaim his life, with nothing but a wild spirit, a forgotten bucket list, and an 8-year-old orphan by his side. That's exactly what Kaalidhar Laapata brings. ZEE5 today dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film which is a heartfelt dramedy exploring life, loss, laughter, and the liberating beauty of unexpected companionship. The movie also stars Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela in significant roles and is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 4th July.

Kaalidhar Laapata trailer

The film is produced under the Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment banner, and helmed by Madhumita. It stars Abhishek Bachchan as Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. He overhears his siblings’ cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela. That's when Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms. However, fate has other plans when he meets Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), an outspoken, street-smart 8-year-old. Ballu has been surviving solo on India’s chaotic streets.

Kaalidhar Laapata is more than just a road movie, it is an emotional journey through memory, identity, and what it truly means to be seen. The film is set against the rustic, raw beauty of India’s heartland, and follows this unlikely duo as they check off Kaalidhar’s long-forgotten dreams, while revisiting half-lived moments. On their way, they forge a bond that defies age, logic, and even time.

At its core, Kaalidhar Laapata is a celebration of second chances and the revolution of finding joy in times when you least expect it. It delves into aspects of familial neglect, freedom, and the deep human need to be understood without judgment. Through Kaalidhar and Ballu’s journey, the film serves as a reminderthat sometimes, healing doesn’t come from fixing what’s broken, but from embracing the imperfection and choosing to live fully anyway.

Kaalidhar Laapata team speaks

Abhishek Bachchan said, “As actors, we often hope for stories that move us before they move anyone else—and Kaalidhar Laapata did exactly that. Playing Kaalidhar was not just a role, it was a revelation. He’s fragile, childlike and deeply human—and through him, I got to explore parts of myself I hadn’t visited in a while. His bond with Ballu—this fierce, fearless child—reminded me that the most unexpected friendships can sometimes teach us the most profound lessons. More than anything, it made me reflect on how we measure life—not in years, but in moments of connection, courage, and truth. Kaaldihar Laapata is another film in my journey that I feel incredibly proud of. Over the past few years, I’ve been consciously seeking stories that offer emotional depth, honesty, and something meaningful to say—and this one ticked every box. It’s a story that touched my soul, and I hope it touches yours too”.

Director Madhumita said, “With Kaalidhar Laapata, I wanted to tell a story that feels both intimate and universal. It gave me a canvas to explore themes like abandonment, dignity, and the redemptive power of human connection. Kaalidhar is someone many of us have encountered or perhaps even been at some point—a person sidelined by life yet still glowing with a quiet resilience. Ballu becomes his mirror, his spark, his unexpected anchor. One of the most beautiful surprises of this film was witnessing the on-screen chemistry between Abhishek and Daivik—tender, unfiltered, and deeply moving. Their dynamic brings a refreshing honesty that stays with you long after the film ends. Through their journey, we’ve tried to reflect the idea that even in the most fractured chapters of life, beauty, meaning, and belonging can still be found. For me, this isn’t just a film—it’s a gentle meditation on what it means to be truly seen and truly accepted.”

~ Kaalidhar Laapata premieres on ZEE5 on 4th July ~