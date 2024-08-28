Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan were seen exiting the airport, but netizens had one question to ask: Where is Aishwarya Rai?

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan were snapped last night as they arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. The three were seen exiting the airport, and as the Bachchans were clicked together, netizens had one question to ask: Where is Aishwarya Rai? Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce have been making headlines for a while, and every time netizens spot Abhishek without her, these rumours grow stronger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens Miss Aishwarya Rai

The video of the Bachchans coming out of the airport spread on the internet and gained reactions. One user, while reacting to the video, wrote, "Aishwarya not with them. Where is she?" Another comment read, "The Bachchan family is incomplete without Aishwarya and Aaradhya." A user asked, "Did they go on a vacation? Why isn't Aishwarya with them?" Another netizen wrote, "Where is Aishwarya, Abhishek?"

Divorce Rumors

Days after Abhishek and Aishwariya arrived separately for the Ambani wedding last month, the Ludo actor was seen liking an Instagram post about divorce. This once again left netizens baffled and guessing about his and Aishwarya’s marital status. The post, a snippet of an article shared by a journalist, read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone."

Abhishek on Divorce Rumors

The Times of India has claimed that Abhishek spoke to Bollywood UK Media and addressed the divorce reports. He allegedly said, "We’re celebrities, we have to take it," and also shared that "he's still married."

While flaunting his wedding ring, he shared, "Still married," and added, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay; we’re celebrities, we have to take it."

About Aishwarya and Abhishek's Love Story

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later in Umrao Jaan in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on The Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film Guru at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.