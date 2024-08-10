Paris Olympics 2024: Taking to Instagram, Lara Dutta posted a video and pictures with Neeraj Chopra, while a clip of Abhishek Bachchan meeting Chopra also went viral

In pic: Abhishek Bachchan, Lara Dutta and Neeraj Chopra

Listen to this article Lara Dutta poses with Neeraj Chopra; Abhishek Bachchan hugs him after his win at Paris Olympics x 00:00

Lara Dutta and Abhishek Bachchan were in Paris and witnessed Neeraj Chopra playing live. Both actors met Neeraj after his win in men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. Taking to Instagram, Lara posted a video and pictures with Neeraj, while a clip of Abhishek meeting Chopra also went viral.

Lara Meeting Neeraj in Paris

In a video that Lara shared on her Instagram, Neeraj Chopra. was seen speaking on the podium about his win and how great he felt. He also showed his medal, and the people present cheered and hooted for him. The next post on Lara's story was a picture of herself posing with the champion, Neeraj. In another picture, Lara's daughter Saira was seen striking a pose with Neeraj. For the event, Lara was seen in a red outfit.

Sharing the video and pictures, Lara wrote, "The man of the hour!! @neeraj__chopra!! 👏 It was incredible to watch him and @arshadnadeem29 compete yesterday!! Champions all around!!”

Abhishek Bachchan Meeting Neeraj

Abhishek Bachchan, who witnessed the match, has been hailing the javelin king. A new clip of Abhishek Bachchan greeting Neeraj at the Olympics venue after he clinched a silver medal is going viral. In the video, Abhishek was seen giving Neeraj a warm hug as he celebrated his victory.

Celebrities' Congratulatory Messages for Neeraj

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of Neeraj on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Season's best performance. You always make us proud, brother!!!" Randeep Hooda tweeted, "You’ve set such high standards for yourself, champ, that even India’s highest medal in Paris 2024, the Silver, seems lesser for you, Neeraj Chopra. It was just Arshad Nadeem’s day. Congratulations to this great Pakistani athlete on his historic OLYMPIC RECORD."

"Immensely proud of Neeraj Chopra and the Indian Hockey Team for winning Paris 2024 Silver and Bronze respectively. Golden Man Neeraj, you are the pride of our nation, keeping the Tiranga flying high. Our hockey team, salute to you for carrying forward the legacy that Khel Ratna Dhyanchand laid in golden words for Indian Hockey. So proud. Hindustan Zindabad," shared Sunny Deol.

About Neeraj Chopra's Performance in the Finals

The 26-year-old Chopra, who had never lost to Nadeem in their previous 10 meetings, took the silver with his second-round throw of 89.45m. He had won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m three years ago. His silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 cements his legacy in track and field, particularly in men’s javelin.