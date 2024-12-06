Producer Anu Ranjan took to social media to share a picture with the Bachchan couple and Rai's mother Brinda. In the picture, a selfie by Aishwarya, all four can be seen happily smiling.

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai and her mother Brinda Rai

Listen to this article All is well? Aishwarya-Abhishek fans convinced divorce is off because of this happy picture x 00:00

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce has been doing the rounds for quite some time. However, the couple or their family members have not spoken about it yet. Amidst this, a happy picture of the coupe posing at a family function has surfaced.

Does this mean that all is well between the couple? wonder netizens

Reacting to the new picture, fans have been convinced that the divorce news is indeed rumours.

"This picture is a slap on the face of those people who used to say that Aishwarya is getting divorced from Abhishek," a fan wrote.

"there is unity in the bachchan family," another person wrote.



Another commented, "Got it🙂...now Viral you stop spreading rumors of their separation. They are happily married couple."

Abhishek Bachchan's marriage advice

In a viral video, Abhishek Bachchan is asked, "Ek chota sa sawaal hai aapse, aap itne badhiya performance dete hai ke critics sawaal nahi utha paate. Kaise kar lete hai aap yeh? (I want to ask you how you silence critics through your performance? How could you manage to do that?)"

Abhishek replies, "It is very simple. It has nothing to do with us. We do what the directors tell us to do. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aa jaate hai (Do your job and go home)." The conversation took an unexpected turn when the host compared Abhishek's tips to that of following one's wife's instructions. Abhishek shot back, "Haan. All married men have to do that...do as your wife says." The clip was shared by Filmfare on its Instagram feed and is viral. Reacting to Bachchan's answer, the host compared it with that of a wife's instruction. "Haan. All married men have to do that...do as your wife says," he said. The video soon went viral on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan thanks Aishwarya for being at home

Aishwarya has only been a part of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in recent years. In an interview with The Hindu, Abhishek said, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person."