With Stree 2 and Vedaa set for a BO clash, Abhishek believes that holiday weekend will easily accommodate both films; says they will showcase his versatility

Abhishek Banerjee

Listen to this article Abhishek Banerjee on Stree and Vedaa clash: ‘You’ll see me in two opposite roles on same day’ x 00:00

It’s common for films to clash at the box office. What’s uncommon is for an actor’s two releases to clash with one another. Abhishek Banerjee will have two releases, Stree 2 and Vedaa, on August 15. “It took me back to the OG question of which parent do I love the most,” he laughs, when we get on a call with him. “Being an only child, I was often asked this question and I could never answer it because I love them both equally. So, as destiny has put me in this situation again, I’ll pray for the well-being of both movies.”

Banerjee in Stree 2

Box-office clashes may be bad for business, but it’s good for an actor as it shows their versatility. Banerjee believes that a holiday weekend can accommodate multiple films. “There is a lot of money to make as it’s a long weekend and the audience would crave a good movie. They will go for both if the movies are good. As an actor, what more could I have asked for? I came to Bombay to see myself in theatres, and the whole country will see me doing two polar opposite roles in the two most loved genres, action and comedy.”

Banerjee in Vedaa

Stree 2, led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, comes six years after the much-loved first instalment. Naturally, the expectations are high, heightened further by the latest horror comedy, Munjya’s unexpected success. “Stree is one of the most loved films of contemporary Indian cinema, and I know the excitement is high. When you have a hardworking and passionate director like Amar Kaushik, you’re in for a treat. I saw a few scenes while dubbing, and it turned out better than I had imagined while shooting.”

But it is Vedaa that the actor has kept an eye out for. Director Nikkhil Advani’s action entertainer sees him as an antagonist to John Abraham’s hero. “It’s my first serious role in a theatrical outing. All my theatrical releases have been comedy.

Thank God Nikkhil sir could see me in Vedaa; it takes a long time to gain the trust of directors that you can do different genres. I got to portray a full-fledged baddie and that too opposite John! I was a little nervous in the beginning, but John helped me feel comfortable and motivated me throughout the journey.”