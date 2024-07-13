Breaking News
Mumbai rains cross 1,000-mm mark
Maharashtra can be powerhouse of the world, says PM Modi
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Thane: Dombivli police bust cyber fraud racket
Smugglers outwit advanced security at Mumbai Airport with ingenious tactics
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Abhishek Banerjee on Stree and Vedaa clash Youll see me in two opposite roles on same day

Abhishek Banerjee on Stree and Vedaa clash: ‘You’ll see me in two opposite roles on same day’

Updated on: 14 July,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

With Stree 2 and Vedaa set for a BO clash, Abhishek believes that holiday weekend will easily accommodate both films; says they will showcase his versatility

Abhishek Banerjee on Stree and Vedaa clash: ‘You’ll see me in two opposite roles on same day’

Abhishek Banerjee

Listen to this article
Abhishek Banerjee on Stree and Vedaa clash: ‘You’ll see me in two opposite roles on same day’
x
00:00

It’s common for films to clash at the box office. What’s uncommon is for an actor’s two releases to clash with one another. Abhishek Banerjee will have two releases, Stree 2 and Vedaa, on August 15. “It took me back to the OG question of which parent do I love the most,” he laughs, when we get on a call with him. “Being an only child, I was often asked this question and I could never answer it because I love them both equally. So, as destiny has put me in this situation again, I’ll pray for the well-being of both movies.”


Banerjee in Stree 2Banerjee in Stree 2


Box-office clashes may be bad for business, but it’s good for an actor as it shows their versatility. Banerjee believes that a holiday weekend can accommodate multiple films. “There is a lot of money to make as it’s a long weekend and the audience would crave a good movie. They will go for both if the movies are good. As an actor, what more could I have asked for? I came to Bombay to see myself in theatres, and the whole country will see me doing two polar opposite roles in the two most loved genres, action and comedy.”


Banerjee in VedaaBanerjee in Vedaa

Stree 2, led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, comes six years after the much-loved first instalment. Naturally, the expectations are high, heightened further by the latest horror comedy, Munjya’s unexpected success. “Stree is one of the most loved films of contemporary Indian cinema, and I know the excitement is high. When you have a hardworking and passionate director like Amar Kaushik, you’re in for a treat. I saw a few scenes while dubbing, and it turned out better than I had imagined while shooting.”

But it is Vedaa that the actor has kept an eye out for. Director Nikkhil Advani’s action entertainer sees him as an antagonist to John Abraham’s hero. “It’s my first serious role in a theatrical outing. All my theatrical releases have been comedy. 

Thank God Nikkhil sir could see me in Vedaa; it takes a long time to gain the trust of directors that you can do different genres. I got to portray a full-fledged baddie and that too opposite John! I was a little nervous in the beginning, but John helped me feel comfortable and motivated me throughout the journey.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Abhishek Banerjee bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK