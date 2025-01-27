Breaking News
Abhishek Banerjee believes franchises are important to bring audience back to theatres

Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Bollywood's versatile actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is part of Stree and Mirzapur, says franchises draw the audience to the theatres owing to their familiarity

Abhishek Banerjee believes franchises are important to bring audience back to theatres

Abhishek Banerjee

In the past six years, Abhishek Banerjee has become part of some of Bollywood’s biggest franchises. The actor, whose character Jana in Stree (2018) became immensely popular, cemented his place in the horror comedy universe with Bhediya (2022) and Stree 2 (2024). With Bhediya 2 and Stree 3 officially announced, he is set to reprise his role of the bumbling friend. The actor also has Mirzapur: The Film, a spin-off of the Prime Video series, and Dream Girl 3 in the pipeline. 


To the actor, what makes a franchise interesting is the prospect of exploring new stories within the established universe. The actor also believes that franchises are important to bring the audience back to the theatres. “Franchise films are the way ahead for the sustenance of the industry. They create a sense of familiarity, excitement, and anticipation that keeps the audience invested. Whether it’s horror, comedy, or action, people love returning to stories and characters they have 
connected with,” he says.


Banerjee notes that the audience needs a strong reason to step into theatres today. He believes franchise films offer that. “They bring nostalgia, scale, and a sense of continuity. It’s exciting to be part of franchises like Stree, Bhediya, Mirzapur, and Dream Girl. Each one has a loyal fan base. More than anything, you establish a long-term relationship with the audience.” 


