(From left) Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal

Last October, the makers announced Mirzapur: The Film, making the popular crime drama the first Indian OTT series to be extended to a movie. Now, we’ve heard that the Gurmmeet Singh-directed movie as well as the fourth season of the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma-starrer will be shot simultaneously from September 2025.

Shooting a film and a series together can be tricky. But sources tell us that the makers adopted the plan believing that it will not only ensure narrative continuity between the two formats, but also enable optimum utilisation of the combination dates. “Bulk dates have already been taken from the actors, including Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma. The team has managed to align their dates. Since it doesn’t make sense to take dates from them again and again, the makers have decided to shoot both projects at one go.

This will also help in ensuring that the show and the film complement each other in terms of the narrative, although the latter takes off from where the first season ended.”

If things go as planned, the shoot will kick off in Uttar Pradesh. “A chunk of it will also be filmed in Mumbai. It will be an exciting challenge for the cast and crew to work on two different formats at the same time. Gurmmeet will helm the film that has been written by Puneet Krishna, who serves as the show’s creator. The film will have the same raw energy as the series, but will be mounted on a bigger scale.”