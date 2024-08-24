Shining in contrasting roles in Stree 2 and Vedaa, Abhishek on being horror comedy universe’s common link and tasting success after years of hard work

Abhishek Banerjee

In the past week or so, Abhishek Banerjee has become 10 years younger. “That’s what validation does to you,” he smiles. The actor had a stellar week; he was seen as the innocent Janaa in Stree 2 and the cruel local leader Jitender in Vedaa, both films showcasing his range as a performer. He is happiest that they have earned him praise from his father. “My dad saw both films back-to-back, and was happy that people were hooting at my entry. He never thought I could be an actor, and praise coming from him feels like an achievement. I’m glad he could see this day because we often hear that by the time one delivers a hit, their parents aren’t around to see it,” he reflects.

He plays the goofy Janaa in Stree 2

Banerjee’s fears were not unfounded. The movie industry can be a harsh place, and his journey hasn’t been easy. “Today, the success doesn’t feel delayed at all. I’ve worked hard to be here and enjoyed everything along the way. Also, because I am a casting director, I can assure people that no one ever rejects a good actor. If you’re good, you’ll get [a break]!”

The villain in Vedaa

His big break came in Paatal Lok (2020). Before that, he had caught the audience’s attention as Janaa, the lovable friend of Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky, in Stree (2018). Banerjee admits he is emotionally attached to the character. “He is so innocent and pure that even evil energies are nice to him. Stree let him go [in the first part]. Bhediya is a beast, but is Janaa’s friend. Every time I play him, I feel my soul is cleansed. Janaa is the child version of me. My daak naam [nickname] is Bhola. I trust easily, love a lot, and have faith. Mumbai hasn’t eroded my simplicity. Janaa aligns with who I am. He is the 4 am friend of every superhero in this universe.”

That he is a part of this horror comedy universe with director Amar Kaushik makes it all the more enjoyable. The actor believes there is a lot of Janaa’s simplicity in Kaushik too. “He can give me a look, and I know exactly what he wants. I can read his face. We’re a bit of lovers,” he laughs, remembering how they first bonded. “I’m the first actor Amar ever directed. He was the second unit director in No One Killed Jessica [2011], and I played a pickpocket. It’s crazy how far we’ve come.”