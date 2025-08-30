Days after a crew member on the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 was assaulted, the man accused of the act has now been arrested. The incident occurred in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

A crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2 was allegedly assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by local residents. The incident prompted police to register an FIR and consequently arrest the main accused. The incident took place during the shooting of the film on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar stated.

A crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2 was allegedly assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by local residents. The incident prompted police to register an FIR and consequently arrest the main accused. The incident took place during the shooting of the film on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar stated.

Crew member of Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2 assaulted

According to a PTI report, the incident unfolded on Thornhill Road, UP, on Wednesday, August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said. The production head of BR Chopra Films, Zoheb Solapurwala, was allegedly attacked by some local residents. Following the incident, on August 28, an FIR was lodged at Civil Lines Police Station. A complaint was filed by BR Chopra Films' line producer, Saurabh Tiwari, following which the FIR was registered, the police said.

The report further stated that according to the police, the main accused, identified as Meraj Ali, has been arrested.

AICWA demanded strict action

As the reports of the assault started doing the rounds, the AICWA took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their concern and demand strict action. Addressing the issue, the AICWA wrote, "During the shooting of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew on set right in front of everyone."

AICWA added, "If the Uttar Pradesh Government cannot provide safety and security to those engaged in film production, then what is the purpose of promoting Noida Film City as a shooting hub? When the government fails to ensure protection, how can producers, Filmmakers, artists, and technicians risk their lives by shooting in Uttar Pradesh? This unfortunate incident took place in the presence of Bollywood superstars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, exposing the lack of proper security arrangements for film shootings in the state."

The film body further expressed their concern for the safety of everyone. At the end of the post, they urged, "We appeal to Honourable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji to take strict action and ensure such disgraceful incidents never happen again and restore confidence in Uttar Pradesh as a safe shooting destination."