Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are currently in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to shoot for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Videos that have surfaced on social media show the two shooting an intense scene inside a car. The sequence in question is being shot on a busy road surrounded by crew and local police as part of security measures. Despite the arrangement, a video is going viral that suggests the crew was beaten up by locals. Watch the clip below.

Local thrash Pati Patni Aur Woh Do crew

A video has been shared on Reddit that shows locals walking up to the crew and beating them up. Eventually, the crew members intervene, and the cops, who were positioned away from the shoot, also show up to clear the dispute. It is not clear, however, as to why it escalated into a physical altercation.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to have 3 female leads

As per Pinkvilla, “Unlike Pati Patni Aur Woh, which had two female leads, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will feature three female leads. The Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra production will feature Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. All the details about the plot of this comic caper have been kept under wraps for now.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Interestingly, the 2019 film was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Sources further told the portal, “However, the plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is original. It’s a fresh story, with a new set of actors, that carries forward the franchise."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Thama. Touted to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop, Thama tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will release this Diwali.