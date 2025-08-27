Sooraj Barjatya, who was to initially set to make Prem Ki Shaadi with Salman Khan, has developed a new story for Ayushmann Khurrana, as he replaces Salman, with the same title. Sources say that the team wants to reinvent Prem for today’s generation

For Sooraj Barjatya and Bollywood fans, Prem has been synonymous with Salman Khan over the past three decades. But now, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to step into the filmmaker’s world as the new Prem. Industry insiders have told mid-day that the actor, who is currently filming Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj alongside Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, will begin shooting for Prem Ki Shaadi in October.



Khan’s fans would remember that Barjatya had originally planned Prem Ki Shaadi with the superstar, but that did not materialise. A source said, “It’s not the same film that Salman and Sooraj ji had discussed. This is a new script. The team wants to reinvent Prem for today’s generation, while staying true to the family values that define Rajshri Productions’ offerings.” Read More

We’ve heard that preparations are underway for the first schedule in Mumbai. Three grand sets are being constructed in Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri, and Ellora Studios in Mira Road. A crew member shared, “We’re working with three art teams simultaneously. Each set is being made with complete attention to detail; one reflects the temple courtyard, and another, a large house. The actors will start with table reads from September-end.”

