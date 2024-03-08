Actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her journey of parenthood with Ranbir Kapoor. She spoke about balancing responsibilities with her husband and why she does not give parenting advice

Actress Alia Bhatt and her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. The couple made their daughter's face public last year on Christmas as they posed with her for the paparazzi in the city. Recently, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress spoke about her journey of parenthood while also reflecting on her privileged background which allows her to here and seek help.

"I steer away from giving parenting advice because I feel everybody’s journey is different. I come from a position of privilege where I can afford help if I am not available. My husband (Ranbir) and I, very early on, decided that either of us should be there, available for Raha at all times. So we are constantly splitting our roles. If I am travelling he’s home, if he’s travelling I am at home, just one of us should be with her at all times. If we cannot manage to schedule we have grandparents ready to kind of jump up and be happy helpers,” Alia said in an interview with CNBC TV 18.

Alia further spoke about the challenges of balancing responsibilities between her and Ranbir. She also said that she worried about making the right decisions for her daughter Raha.

She said, “To be honest with you, the balance is never going to be easy. Women and men in our country have worked for years and have brought up kids, and kids have grown up and have become their own person. But, as a parent, as a mother, you are just always you are always worried and nervous whether you are making the right decision or not. I think the day I became a mother I opened up my life to worrying non-stop, so I am always worrying and I am just comfortable with worrying. All I can say is that I do my best and leave everything to the rest.”

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. She also turned producer in 2022 with the film 'Darlings'. Recently, she turned executive producer for Richie Mehta's web series 'Poacher' which highlights the menace of elephant poaching in Kerala. The actress will next be seen in the film 'Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala. She has also been signed in for the YRF Spy Universe.