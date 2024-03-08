Breaking News
Alia Bhatt shares red heart made by Raha on Womens Day netizens ask how can a 1 year old make this
Alia Bhatt shares red heart 'made' by Raha on Women's Day, netizens ask 'how can a 1-year-old make this?'

Updated on: 08 March,2024 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of a red heart on Women's Day, stating that her one-year-old daughter, Raha, made the gift

Alia Bhatt receives a special gift 'made' by daughter Raha

In November 2022, Alia Bhatt became a mom to her daughter, Raha Kapoor, and has been enjoying the parenting adventure alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. They revealed Raha's face during last Christmas, and Alia recently shared another glimpse on Instagram. On International Women's Day today, it seems her little one has given her a heartfelt gift.


Alia Bhatt shares red heart 'made' by Raha on Women's Day


On this March 8th, we celebrated International Women's Day, a happy occasion dedicated to honoring incredible women across the globe. Alia Bhatt shared a meaningful message on Instagram to mark this special day.


Alia shared an image of her hand clutching a stitched red heart. In her caption, she wrote, “my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you..” It seems that in her touching message, Alia is talking about her one year old daughter, Raha Kapoor.

She went on to extend her warm wishes, saying, “Happy woman’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!”

Alia Bhatt shares red heart 'made' by Raha on Women's Day, take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Raha Kapoor makes her Instagram debut

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration started on March 1. March 2 marked the second day of the celebration. The morning of March 2 featured the 'Walk on the Wild Side' function. Later in the day, pictures of celebrities from the festivities were revealed on social media. Now, as the three-day-long festival has come to an end, celebs have been sharing pictures from their fun time in Jamnagar.

Just a while ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictures showing her looks from the three-day-long festival, and the first picture has our hearts. For the very first time, Alia Bhatt has posted a picture with her little bundle of joy, Raha. In the picture, we can see our cute mommy Alia Bhatt with her little princess Raha twinning in a brown outfit.

Earlier, a video from the March 2nd celebration is doing rounds on the internet. The video shows Alia carrying Raha in her arms as she talks to the groom-to-be Anant Ambani. The video also shows Anant playing with the little bundle of joy. While sharing several pictures, Alia wrote, 'wholesome.' The first picture in the post was with Raha, while the other picture has Alia posing with Ranbir Kapoor. One of these pictures has Alia and Kareena Kapoor posing for the camera as they prepare to get ready for the 3rd day of the function. Another picture has Kareena and Alia striking a pose, dressed in stunning traditional outfits; the two looked stunning.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor womens day international womens day bollywood bollywood events
