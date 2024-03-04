For the very first time, Alia Bhatt has posted a picture with her little bundle of joy, Raha

Alia Bhatt posts picture with Raha

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt shares pictures from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash, fans gush over Raha’s Insta debut x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration started on March 1. March 2 marked the second day of the celebration. The morning of March 2 featured the 'Walk on the Wild Side' function. Later in the day, pictures of celebrities from the festivities were revealed on social media. Now, as the three-day-long festival has come to an end, celebs have been sharing pictures from their fun time in Jamnagar.

Just a while ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictures showing her looks from the three-day-long festival, and the first picture has our hearts. For the very first time, Alia Bhatt has posted a picture with her little bundle of joy, Raha. In the picture, we can see our cute mommy Alia Bhatt with her little princess Raha twinning in a brown outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Earlier, a video from the March 2nd celebration is doing rounds on the internet. The video shows Alia carrying Raha in her arms as she talks to the groom-to-be Anant Ambani. The video also shows Anant playing with the little bundle of joy. While sharing several pictures, Alia wrote, 'wholesome.' The first picture in the post was with Raha, while the other picture has Alia posing with Ranbir Kapoor. One of these pictures has Alia and Kareena Kapoor posing for the camera as they prepare to get ready for the 3rd day of the function. Another picture has Kareena and Alia striking a pose, dressed in stunning traditional outfits; the two looked stunning.

As soon as Alia dropped the pictures, fans started gushing over Raha’s Instagram debut. One fan wrote, 'the first picture has our heart.' Another fan shared, 'Raha is such a cutie.' 'Alia baby with her baby,' wrote another emoji. 'Finally, the most awaited Raha’s insta debut.'

For the past three days, our social media pages have been flooded with updates from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big fat pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in July, and they had a three-day-long pre-wedding celebration from March 1-3.

During these three-day-long pre-wedding festivities, we have witnessed Diljit Dosanjh singing live, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dancing to 'Gallan Goodiyaan,' Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh making the audience go 'aww' with their soothing voices, and Rihanna and Akon's performances in Jamnagar. Which was your favourite moment from the bash?