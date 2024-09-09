Deepak Tijori will be officially launching his music label on September 10. The actor faced tedious experience with big labels during the release of his film Tipppsy and hence decided to start his own label

Deepak Tijori

Listen to this article Deepak Tijori launches music label after facing 'tedious experience' with last film 'Tipppsy' x 00:00

Actor-director Deepak Tijori has announced the launch of his music label by releasing the audio of Tijori Music's first song titled 'Gumshuda' across all popular music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama and Wynk Music. He has joined hands with one of the best distributors 'Believe India' for his label to reach people globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of launching his own music label, Deepak Tijori said, "The decision to launch Tijori Music is an emotional initiative which came from a very personal and tedious experience I faced with my last film Tipppsy, released in May 2024. As an independent filmmaker, I've always believed in creative freedom and having control over my work; but the process of releasing the music for a film was an eye-opener. Closer to releasing the film in theatres, I had to close a deal for the film's music by selling the songs to a music label. However, when I approached various known labels, I was shocked by the current state of the music market in India as the deals they offered lacked fair equity for the producers, putting us at a disadvantage with questionable transparency. I was left in a difficult position realizing that even if I wanted to use my own song in another film of mine in the future, I would especially have to beg the label for permission. For instance, I was outright refused when asked if I could post the songs from my film on my own YouTube channel."

He added, "In case I rebelled, the music company had the right to strike my channel with a copyright claim. It was astonishing to learn that if I ever wanted to remake my own songs, which is quite common nowadays, I'd have to pay the label to use my own creation. This experience made me realize two things - First, to maintain control over my intellectual property (IPR), I needed to have my own music label. By owning Tijori Music, I can ensure that I have the freedom to use the music I create whenever I want without needing to acquire permissions or pay unnecessary hefty fees. Second, this experience opened my eyes to the struggle many artists face. There are countless talented musicians who don't get the opportunity to bring forth their music because they are shut out by big labels."

"With Tijori Music, I aim to provide a platform for artists who go unheard and are looking for a place to showcase their talent. If a song aligns with our label's mandate and is approved by my team, we will offer these artists exposure and support without the typical barriers and complications. I believe in paying it forward and creating opportunities for others, especially in a market that feels monopolised from all sides. Tijori Music is here to foster creativity, support new talent and make sure artists have a fair shot."

He further added, "I urge my fans and all music lovers across the world to listen to our new release 'Gumshuda' and feel the connection as the composition delves into the depths of romance capturing a bittersweet ache of missing someone special.'"

Tijori Music's first single, a heartfelt ballad is sung by singer Shivendra Murmu and features well-known yogini & talented actor Mandeep Kaur along with Australian actor Kumar who makes his debut with this music video which is scheduled to release on 10th of September, 2024 on Tijori Music's YouTube channel. Directed by the skilled Sunvik Bhhardwaj, the music score is by Babli Haque and Meera Sarkar. The video is entirely shot in Melbourne, Australia adding a timeless charm that perfectly complements the harmony of emotions conveyed in the song certain to leave the viewers spellbound.