Manoj Bajpayee was quick to dismiss reports of him joining active politics by contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry and his recent films like 'Banda' and 'Joram' have only reaffirmed the fact. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of his Netflix series 'Killer Soup' opposite Konkona Sensharma. Amid this, there was a buzz that the actor has plans to join active politics by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 polls. However, the actor immediately refuted the rumours with a hilarious one-liner.

Bajpayee hails from Belwa village in Bihar's West Champaran district. It was reported that he will be contesting from his hometown. Reacting to a news article about him contesting Lok Sabha 2024 polls, the actor wrote, "Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya? Boliye boliye! (Did someone inform you, or did you dream about it last night?)"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee had earlier clarified his stance regarding his interest in joining politics. He had said in an earlier interview that the question of him joining politics does not arise at all.” The actor had met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2020 and his son Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, which sparked speculations of him joining politics. "I am 200% sure I won't do that. The question of joining politics does not arise at all," he had said.

"I am an actor and will remain an actor only... How does the question of joining politics arise?" he added.

Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee is now coming up with an intriguing web show 'Killer Soup', which is directed by Abhishek Chaubey. It is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres. Konkona Sensharma is also a part of it. Opening up about the show, Manoj asserted that the writing of the show is quite strong. "I feel strong writing is the key ingredient to make any successful web show and the strength of this show is its writing. This kind of thriller or a black comedy has not been made ever before... it was a completely different experience to be a part of 'Killer Soup' world," he told ANI.

The series is about a rapid turn of events that follows amateur villains, amateur heroes, and amateurs in between in the fictitious town of Mainjur. It will be out on Netflix on January 11.