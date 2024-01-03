Konkona Sensharma: Wanted to be directed by Abhishek for a long time

Happy to have realised her wish of collaborating with Chaubey and Manoj, Konkona says she was drawn to Killer Soup for its lack of moral judgment

Konkona Sensharm and Abhishek Chaubey

You know a script is powerful when it surprises someone of Konkona Sensharma’s calibre. The actor, after all, comes with a two-decade career built on novel characters and stories. But that didn’t quite prepare her for the curveball that is Killer Soup. “I have been working for more than 20 years. So, when I get something new, it becomes so exciting. I’ve never played somebody like Swati Shetty, who is okay with a little murder here and there,” she laughs.

In director Abhishek Chaubey’s series, Sensharma plays a homemaker who is desperate to open a restaurant even as her husband, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee, doesn’t take her ambition seriously. What was the biggest draw for her? The absence of moral judgment, she says. “Swati is in her 40s, has done the child-raising and building the home for her husband. Now, she goes on this journey of wanting to open her restaurant. What happens in the middle doesn’t matter to her. Getting into morality wasn’t needed. We didn’t have to think what was right and wrong because a lot of bad was already going on between the Shetty brothers [played by Bajpayee and Sayaji Shinde]. She can roll with the punches. She is managing the narrative, which keeps the power with her.”

There were two more reasons to front the Netflix crime comedy. It not only realised her long-standing wish of collaborating with Chaubey, who had produced her directorial debut A Death in the Gunj (2016), but also gave her the opportunity to team up with Bajpayee —a win-win for Sensharma, and the audience who can finally see the two powerhouse performers together. “For a long time, I had wanted to be directed by Abhishek. I’ve known him for [years]. I also wanted to work with Manoj Bajpayee, with whom I never got to [share screen space], even though we both have been here for so long,” she smiles.

Sensharma will follow up Killer Soup with Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. As much as we love seeing her on screen, we wonder whether she has plans of going behind the camera this year. Her short film in Lust Stories 2 (2023) told us of her brilliance as a director. “It’s so nice to see that people are rooting for me. The main thing in life is you want to share and communicate, whether it’s telling a story or making a film. I’m trying to develop a series.”