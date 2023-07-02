Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Metro In Dino’ gets a new release date, will hit theatres on Good Friday

The director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu has just announced the new release date. The film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Good Friday

Starring an ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the chronicle is set to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s joint production ‘Metro Inn Dino’ gets a Good Friday release. The director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu has just announced the new release date. The film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Good Friday in the coming year.

Get ready to be swept away by the heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. The star-studded film will grace the screen with their incredible performances. Building under the direction of the very talented Anurag Basu, the film has already set expectations amongst the fans. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Production Private Limited present ‘Metro Inn Dino’. The film is directed by the very talented Anurag Basu. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tanni Basu. The film will have music by Pritam. For the sequel of ‘Life In A Metro’ which was released in the year 2007, Anurag Basu has set a four-month schedule.

Aditya Roy Kapur took to his Instagram and shared a post regarding the same. He added a collage of the star cast of the film and another photo of him with the team. He captioned the post as, “#MetroInDino gets a Good Friday release. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now release on 29th March 2024.” As soon as the actor announced it on social media, his comment section was full with love from his fans and followers.

Talking on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the second part of ‘The Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan’s latest release is ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ with Vicky Kaushal where she played the role of a middle-class married woman. This will be for the first time when Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together on screen. Their fans and followers are excited for the film.