Rajpal Yadav, known for his comedic roles in Bollywood, expressed his unease with the content, highlighting the importance of maintaining dignity in art.

Rajpal Yadav

Actor Rajpal Yadav has voiced his deep concern over the recent controversy surrounding the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. The show led to backlash after remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked widespread outrage.

Allahbadia's comments on the show were deemed offensive and derogatory, leading to widespread condemnation and police action.

In a video message, Yadav called the situation "embarrassing" and expressed his disapproval of the content.

"It's too embarrassing to watch such videos. Our country is a country of culture. I feel ashamed when I watch such videos," Yadav said.

Yadav further criticized the desire for "cheap popularity" among younger generations and warned against the dangers of using art to gain fleeting fame.

"What is happening in the process of getting this cheap popularity for our younger generation?" he said.

The actor also reflected on the deeper consequences of such incidents. "I have always felt proud to be an artist. But it is said that when a peacock is very happy, he dances alone in the jungle with his wings spread out, but when he looks at his feet, he cries. Watching such people gives us a feel of the peacock," he said.

Yadav also stressed on greater responsibility from artists and influencers. "Counseling is very important that at least you do not make art such a toy so that people start hating art," he said, adding, "Respect yourself, respect your parents, respect every society, respect the whole country, and respect the whole world."

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has filed a case against the show.

"A case has been filed against a total of 30 to 40 people. A case has been filed against all the people who were involved from the first episode of the show to episode 6," the Cyber Cell stated.

As part of the investigation, individuals linked to 'India's Got Latent' are being questioned, including influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and host Samay Raina.

In a statement, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned Allahbadia's remarks as "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal values.

The AICWA called for a ban on 'India's Got Latent', demanding that actors and filmmakers distance themselves from the show and its creators.

"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," the AICWA said in its statement.

In the wake of the uproar, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology for his comments.

He acknowledged that his remarks were inappropriate. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in a video shared on his social media account.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Allahbadia also requested the producers of 'India's Got Latent' to remove the offensive sections from the episode.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.

An FIR was filed by the Guwahati Crime Branch against various influencers and creators associated with the show.

The FIR includes charges related to obscenity and the protection of women's dignity. The investigation continues as several individuals linked to the show are questioned by authorities.

