Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti took to her social media handle to share an update on her husband's health condition. The actor had suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening

Shreyas Talpade. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shreyas Talpade's wife shares update on the actor's health condition after he suffered heart attack x 00:00

Shreyas Talpade`s wife Deepti has given an update on his health The actor had suffered a stroke on Thursday evening He was shooting for the film `Welcome To The Jungle` the entire day

On Thursday evening, actor Shreyas Talpade collapsed after suffering from a heart attack. The actor was immediately taken to the city’s Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West where he underwent an angioplasty.

On Friday morning, actor Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti took to her social media to share an update regarding her husband's health. "Dear Friends & Media, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise," she wrote.

"We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us," she added in her note.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source said Talpade was absolutely fine and shot the entire day for the underproduction multi-starrer film, 'Welcome to the Jungle', the whole day. “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” added the source.

The film 'Welcome to the Jungle' went on floors on Wednesday in Mumbai. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

Shreyas Talpade is an actor, director, and producer well-known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He is most popularly known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's best friend Pappu master in the 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om' directed by Farah Khan. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2005 film 'Iqbal' directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. He played the role of a deaf and mute youngster aspiring to be a cracker. He gained widespread recognition with his performance in the film. In 2008, he joined the 'Golmaal' franchise with 'Golmaal Returns'. He essayed the role of Laxman who stammers. He was also seen in 'Golmaal 3' and 'Golmaal Again'. He will next be seen playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film 'Emergency' directed by Kangana Ranaut. The actress will be headlining the film as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.