Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share pictures from her recent photoshoot. She also spoke about feeling like herself again post giving birth

Sonam Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor shares it took '16 months' to feel like herself after birth of son Vayu: Being a woman is wondrous x 00:00

Actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed that it took her over a month to feel like herself after the birth of her son Vayu. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022. Sharing pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot, Sonam shared that she has been evolving 'slowly and steadily' and is grateful for her body.

In the picture shared by Sonam, the actress is seen dressed in a white lehenga looking stunning as ever. Sonam captioned the post, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be… still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor added, “Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Meanwhile, for her year-end post, Sonam summed up 2023 and wrote, “The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that came with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration. Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you God and Dr Sarin) Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times! Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work , while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, full filling and enriching year. I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing. Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that’s happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters. On this new year, I hope for peace and joy in this world and I’m filled with gratitude and humility for the life I’ve been given. Happy new year everyone. Love you all.”

Reacting to her post, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “You are the most beautiful, kind, empathetic, caring person. You are so giving with your time, effort and energy. It’s always a journey to find your balance between prioritising yourself and your family and I know you’ll continue to discover that balance in 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

On the work front, Sonam made her acting comeback after a maternity break with the film 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija. The film was released on Jio Cinema last year. According to reports, the actress has signed two new projects.