Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonam Kapoor shares it took 16 months to feel like herself after birth of son Vayu Being a woman is wondrous

Sonam Kapoor shares it took '16 months' to feel like herself after birth of son Vayu: Being a woman is wondrous

Updated on: 04 January,2024 02:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share pictures from her recent photoshoot. She also spoke about feeling like herself again post giving birth

Sonam Kapoor shares it took '16 months' to feel like herself after birth of son Vayu: Being a woman is wondrous

Sonam Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sonam Kapoor shares it took '16 months' to feel like herself after birth of son Vayu: Being a woman is wondrous
x
00:00

Actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed that it took her over a month to feel like herself after the birth of her son Vayu. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022. Sharing pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot, Sonam shared that she has been evolving 'slowly and steadily' and is grateful for her body. 


In the picture shared by Sonam, the actress is seen dressed in a white lehenga looking stunning as ever. Sonam captioned the post, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be… still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been.”


The actor added, “Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Meanwhile, for her year-end post, Sonam summed up 2023 and wrote, “The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that came with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration. Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you God and Dr Sarin) Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times! Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work , while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, full filling and enriching year. I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing. Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that’s happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters. On this new year, I hope for peace and joy in this world and I’m filled with gratitude and humility for the life I’ve been given. Happy new year everyone. Love you all.”

Reacting to her post, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “You are the most beautiful, kind, empathetic, caring person. You are so giving with your time, effort and energy. It’s always a journey to find your balance between prioritising yourself and your family and I know you’ll continue to discover that balance in 2024.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

On the work front, Sonam made her acting comeback after a maternity break with the film 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija. The film was released on Jio Cinema last year. According to reports, the actress has signed two new projects.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonam kapoor anand ahuja Entertainment News Instagram bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK