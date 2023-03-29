Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to host Miss India 2023 in Imphal

Bhumi Pednekar to host the Miss India Pageant in Imphal, inspire girls to chase their dreams!

Bhumi Pednekar is an actor, a youth icon, and a role model who champions the cause of climate change in India. A rank outsider to the industry, Bhumi’s rise is inspiring to many. Which is why Bhumi has been roped in to host the Miss India pageant this year. To be hosted in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, Bhumi will host this event on April 15.

Bhumi has made a huge impact in mainstream Hindi cinema recently with her unique choice of female leads. Be it Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Badhaai Do, Govinda Naam Mera, Saand Ki Aankh, or Pati Patni Aur Woh, to name a few, Bhumi is the brave new star in Bollywood. She represents the aspirations of the modern Indian woman on screen through her roles.

Bhumi has recently been appointed as the United Nations Development Programme’s first National Advocate for SDGs in India! With her efforts with UNDP, Bhumi will continue to bring attention to the major societal changes that need to be implemented immediately.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in the social-drama film 'Bheed'. The film was directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, and Kritika Kamra.

The film is a fictional account of events held during COVID-19 lockdown in India. During the lockdown of 2020, there was the largest migration since the partition of 1947 in India. Bheed is based on a fictional account of that migration. In the film, several characters migrate to a place they feel safe to escape the lockdown. Pednekar played the role of the doctor in the film.

Bhumi Pednekar will be further seen in Sudhir Mishra’s directorial, ‘Afwaah’ along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu. The film is written by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Her upcoming projects also include Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake.