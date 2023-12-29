Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared some unfiltered and fun pictures of herself on Instagram. Her boyfriend and actor Vijay Varma commented on them

Tamannaah Bhatia

Listen to this article Tamannaah Bhatia shares unfiltered 'tender moments' from 2023, Vijay Varma comments x 00:00

It's the last week of the year and also a time to reflect on the year gone by. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to her social media handle on Thursday to share some 'tender moments' of herself from 2023. The post featured some unfiltered, raw, and candid pictures of the star. However, it is her boyfriend and actor Vijay Varma's cheeky response that stole the limelight.

The pictures shared by Tamannaah featured her enjoying her vacation, making faces in between events, eating food, and random candid moments from day-to-day life. Instagramming the post, she wrote, “Just sharing some of my tender moments from 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the post, Tamannaah's boyfriend and actor Vijay Varma wrote, "Photographer who?". Shraddha Kapoor also took to the comment section to react to the post. "Best" she wrote. Social media influencer and actor Prajakta Koli wrote, "What a cutie yaar". Raveena Tandoan's daughter Rasha Thadani wrote, "Second picture is so cool". The second picture sees a blurry Tamannaah sitting in a car completely focused on her phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

On the work front, Tamannaah had a great year as she featured in prominent south films and also explored the OTT space. She was seen in a bold avatar in 'Lust Stories 2' with Vijay Varma. She also worked on the web series Jee Karda. Her performance in the song 'Kaavaalaa' from Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' also went viral. She was also seen in the Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar' featuring Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh and the Malayalam film 'Bandra' opposite Dileep.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Tamannaah said that the year has been rewarding for her professionally. “2023 was probably the most conscious year of my career in terms of decision-making. My song from Jailer, a full-on commercial dance number, was in contrast to any of the characters I played in Jee Karda, Aakhri Sach, or Lust Stories 2. Each project was set in a different world. So, as an artiste this has been the most rewarding year of my career so far. I wanted certain things, and I just went for them," she said.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they headed out for their New Year trip. A viral video from their last year's New Year party sparked their dating rumours which was later confirmed by the actress.