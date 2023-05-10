Adah Sharma Birthday: Amid ongoing controversy, the actor explains what her movie 'The Kerala Story' is all about

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 May,2023 05:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of the most notorious terror organisation in the world

(Pic courtesy: Adah Sharma/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma, who is basking in the success of her latest release, 'The Kerala Story', has said that her movie is about life and death. She has also spoken about how this is not a propaganda film.


Adah, who is turning a year older on May 11, also thanked her fans and audiences who are showering her latest outing, 'The Kerala Story' with immense love. 



"I'm glad we can spread awareness with this film and people giving me so much love and support feels good always. As for performance, I'd credit the makers entirely. The director, the writer, the cinematographer," said Adah who headlines the movie, 'The Kerala Story'. 


In 'The Kerala Story', actor Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited by the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of the most notorious terror organisation in the world. 

The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story and for making false claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS.

About the controversy that surrounds the film, Adah says, "Our film is about girls getting drugged, brainwashed, raped, human trafficking, forcefully impregnated and then raped again by multiple people sometimes, the child they deliver been taken away and them being made suicide bombers."

"It's about life and death! for the few who are saying its propaganda, I guess once they watch the film with all the facts they will say otherwise," Adah further added. 

Led by Adah Sharma, 'The Kerala Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and it also stars actors like Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in pivotal roles. The movie which is apparently going great guns at the box office was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on May 5. 

