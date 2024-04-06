Adah has addressed reports of purchasing Sushant Singh Rajput's house, saying for now she is just living in everyone's heart and that there is a right time to talk about this, and she will speak on this soon

Adah Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput. Source/Instagram

Adah Sharma reacts to reports of purchasing Sushant Singh Rajput's house: 'When I went to see the place, I got…'

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved actors in the industry, and his suicide came as a shock to everyone. His loyal fans still miss him and make him trend on X time and again. Any news related to the late actor makes the fans teary-eyed.

It was in 2023 when reports came that Adah Sharma is buying the late actor’s house, and further, it was Telly Chakkar that claimed that the reports are indeed true. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Adah has addressed the topic, saying for now she is just living in everyone's heart and that there is a right time to talk about this, and she will speak on this soon.

Adah, while addressing the interviewer’s question, said, “For now, I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I went to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

The actor also said, "I also thought that it’s wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don’t stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect... I don’t like people loosely commenting… I didn’t like it. I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don’t troll someone who is not there or doesn’t have someone to speak about them. I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise occurred on June 14, 2020. The following year saw reports of his sea-facing Mumbai residence being offered for rent, commanding a monthly fee of ₹4.5 lakh for the duplex property. The case surrounding Sushant's passing was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, despite the passage of three years, the CBI's investigation has yet to reach a definitive conclusion regarding the circumstances of his death.

Adah Sharma's work front

On the work front, Adah Sharma was recently seen in ‘Bastar: The Naxal story’. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was released in theatres on March 15.