Adah Sharma's creative rainy day hack, boots under salwar

Updated on: 30 June,2023 10:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Adah Sharma had a playful and candid exchange with paparazzi, revealing a creative and practical fashion hack for rainy days. The actress, known for her vibrant personality, shared her "half ready" style statement, explaining how she managed to protect her stylish high heel shoes from getting wet in the rain.

Adah Sharma, Source/Instagram

While interacting with the paparazzi, Adah Sharma humorously explained her unique technique of being "half ready." She mentioned that she was wearing her full outfit, except for her heeled shoes. Surprisingly, she revealed that underneath her traditional, yet vibrant salwar, she had opted to wear boots instead. This clever fashion choice allowed her to navigate the rainy streets without worrying about ruining her nice shoes.


Adah playfully justified her decision, stating, "Baarish ho rahi hai toh sandal kharab nahi karna tha" (Translation: "It's raining, so I didn't want to ruin my sandals"). Her witty comment instantly garnered smiles and laughter from both the paparazzi and fans on social media.


Adah was last seen in the widely acclaimed film Kerala Story. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque state of Kerala, the film takes viewers on a thought-provoking journey, exploring the depths of human emotions and societal dynamics. With its nuanced storytelling and realistic portrayal of characters, 'Kerala Story' has struck a chord with audiences, earning accolades for its captivating narrative and powerful performances. The film's exploration of social issues and its ability to provoke introspection have solidified its place as a noteworthy addition to the cinematic landscape, leaving a lasting impact on those who have experienced its emotional depth. Her portrayal in the film left audiences in awe of her acting prowess and ability to bring complex characters to life on the screen. Adah Sharma continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences. 

She also commands a massive following on Instagram, with an impressive 8.6 million followers. Her engaging social media presence has captivated fans from all walks of life, making her one of the most popular personalities. Adah's ability to connect with her followers through her authentic and relatable posts has contributed to her ever-growing fan base.

