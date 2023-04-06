Breaking News
'Adipurush': Makers of Prabhas-starrer unveil first look of Shri Bajrang Bali on Hanuman Janmotsav

Updated on: 06 April,2023 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Showcasing his valour and vehemance towards Raghav, the poster features Devdatta Nage as Shri Bajrang Bali

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Janmatosav, the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' took to social media to share the first look poster of   Shri Bajrang Bali  from the upcoming magnum opus. Hanuman was an ardent devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram.


Showcasing his valour and vehemance towards Raghav, the poster features Devdatta Nage as Shri Bajrang Bali.



Embodying strength, perseverance and loyalty, the makers of 'Adipurush' unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch. 


An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from ’Hanuman Chalisa’  "à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¬à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥¤" The divine image is a reminder of Shri Bajrang Bali’s sheer  dedication towards the virtues of Raghav portrayed by Prabhas. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)


'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

