'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh will be released on June 16. The makers had recently announced that they will be reserving a seat in theatres for Lord Hanuman

Adipurush still

Listen to this article 'The Kashmir Files' producer Abhishek Agarwal to donate 10,000 plus tickets of 'Adipurush' x 00:00

Producer Abhishek Agarwal has pan-India hits like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2' to his credit. The producer is currently gearing up for his next, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' starring Ravi Teja.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Agarwal has announced that he will donate 10,000+ tickets of Prabhas’ epic mythological film Adipurush. The tickets would be given to government schools, orphanages and old-age homes across Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement released by the makers of 'Adipurush' reads: “This June, let us celebrate the most noble one. Let's celebrate the Maryada Purushottham. Let's celebrate Adipurush. Every chapter of Lord Shri Ram is a lesson to mankind. This generation needs to learn about him and follow his Divine Footsteps. Let's immerse in an experience like never before."

It continued, "10,000+ tickets (across Telangana) would be given to all the government schools, orphanages and old age homes for free by Mr. Abhishek Agarwal. All you have to do is call the number below, share your details and register to receive the tickets. Contact: 9505034567, Email: info@agarwalarts.com” The gesture is a great opportunity for those who can’t afford to buy a ticket to watch the movie.

Meanwhile, the team of 'Adipurush' hosted a grand pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday. Present at the event were Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar. They launched the final trailer of the film at the temple town of Tirupati.

Tirupati witnessed the splendid unveiling of the final trailer. At the trailer launch, Kriti Sanon who plays the role of Janaki, expressed her gratitude for being able to be a part of the magnum opus. "It is so good to be here, thank you for this warm, warm welcome. After 9 years, I think these are your blessings and love that I am standing here in front of you. With my very very precious film, 'Adipurush', and my most special character, Janaki, a character that very few actors get to do in their whole career and I was able to do in just 9 years because of your prayers, blessings and love. So thank you for all the love.” She continued, “I feel we don't choose movies, movies and characters choose us. So we are extremely blessed that a movie like Adipurush chose us to tell this story and Janaki chose me. I feel really blessed, this is not just a film, it's much more than that. And it's your love and blessings that we need on 16th June in theatres. Jai Siya Ram."