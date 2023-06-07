Kriti Sanon was recently seen with Prabhas, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and other team members for the final trailer launch event of 'Adipurush' at Tirupati

Kriti Sanon at the trailer launch event in Tirupati. Pic/Internet

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon feels blessed on essaying role of Janaki in 'Adipurush', "A character that very rare actors get to do" x 00:00

Kriti Sanon has marked 9 years in Bollywood and the actress has come a long way. Kriti Sannon has been a part of many hit films in Bollywood. She is now looking forward for the release of her film 'Adipurush' where she will be seen essaying the role of Janaki.

At a media event for 'Adipurush', Sanon says “It is so good to be here, thank you for this warm, warm welcome. After 9 years, I think these are your blessings and love that I am standing here in front of you. With My very very precious film, 'Adipurush', and my most special character, Janaki, a character that very rare actors get to do in their whole career and I was able to do in just 9 years because of your prayers, blessings and love that I am here with you today. So thank you for all the love.” She continues “I feel we don't choose movies, movies and characters choose us. So we are extremely blessed that a movie like Adipurush chose us to tell this story and Janaki chose me. I feel really blessed, this is not just a film it's much more than that. And it's your love and blessings that we need on 16th June in theatres Jai Siya Ram”

Kriti Sanon was recently seen with Prabhas, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and other team members for the final trailer launch event of 'Adipurush' at Tirupati. 'Adipurush' is an Indian mythological film based on 'Ramayana' and will be released on June 16th. Tirupati witnessed the splendid unveiling of the final trailer. She made her appearance more graceful by wearing a beautiful maroon color saree with golden work. She completed her look with big earrings and minimal makeup. Kriti Sanon came back to Telugu film industry after 9 years. She entered the Telugu industry with 'Nenokkadine' in which she was seen with actor Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'Ganapath', 'The Crew' and untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.